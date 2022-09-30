- Ming-Chi Kuo, supply chain people: The total order for the iPhone 14 series has not been adjusted set microgrid
- There are major design flaws in the iPhone 14 of the Bank of China, and Apple abandons the 6 million production increase plan; Luo Yonghao resigns as the legal person of Hammer Technology; FAW-Volkswagen replies to the pop-up window: it is a caring behavior丨Leifeng Morning Post This phone
- Apple drops iPhone 14 production ramp-up plan The Epoch Times
- iPhone 14 Pro Max hits big, could lead to more differences between iPhone 15 Pro/Max Theirs
- Apple’s stock price plummets after news of giving up on iPhone 14 production increase cnBeta
- See full coverage on Google News