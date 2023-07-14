Mini, Fiat or Smart? 6 electric cars for the city – and one clear winner

The electric revolution on German roads is progressing at a leisurely pace. Many Germans find it difficult to switch to e-mobility. “Only as a second car for the city – I could well imagine that,” it is often said.

The urban environment as the lowest common denominator for battery operation? Criteria such as charging speed and range play a rather subordinate role for the inhabitants of the metropolises and their commuter belts. Both properties that e-car skeptics otherwise complain about first. But the number of electric small car models currently available is manageable. A test of the six most interesting vehicles over several weeks in everyday urban life shows serious differences.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

