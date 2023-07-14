Home » Giovanni Allevi to fans: «If you read that I’m dead it’s a hoax: I’m definitely alive»
“I’m definitely alive,” assures Giovanni Allevi, after the online appearance of news announcing the death of the singer-songwriter suffering from myeloma. The last case happened in the late evening of today 13 July, but posts and news reporting the disappearance of the musician have periodically appeared on the web for several days. After the last case, Allevi could not avoid clarifying with the typical lightness and positivity that distinguishes him. On Instagram he posted a photo of him smiling at the piano, accompanied by a message that tries to reassure fans: «For all those who have read a hoax about my departure in the last few hours, I want to assure you that although I continue to fight to return soon with you, I’m definitely alive and I’ve never loved life so much as now! See you soon, John.”

