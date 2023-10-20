Home » The letter in which Christopher Columbus announced the discovery of America to Queen Isabella sold at auction for 4 million
A printed letter from Christopher Columbus about the discovery of America sold at Christie’s for over $3.9 million (excluding auction fees). The eight-page epistle De Insulis Nuper Inventis, addressed by Columbus to King Ferdinand II of Spain and Queen Isabella, comes from a private Swiss collection and the auction house says it has done extensive research to ensure it is not a fake or has been stolen. In July another version of the incunabulum stolen from Marciana and ended up in the hands of a Dallas collector was returned to Italy.

