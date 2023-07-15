“Minimum pensions, new increases. Quota 41 within the legislature, now…”

Pensions, Durigon: “Another of the aspects that will be at the center of the new pension system will certainly be an action for the female gender. There are several possibilities that it will remain the women’s option, even if…”

“At the end of June, a series of discussions with the social partners took place precisely on the pension reform. We are talking about an extensive work that will concern a general reorganization of the matter. The objective of the legislature will certainly be Odds 41 for everyone, on which I can assure you that it will be reached by the end of the parliamentary mandate. For now, Quota 103 remains in force, which is essentially a Quota 41 with 62 years of age. For the rest we are working to understand the resources and exploring different possibilities for the next budget law”. Thus the Undersecretary for Labor Claudio Durigon answers the question of Affaritaliani.it whether on pensions we are moving towards Quota 41 for everyone from 2024.

What solutions are you studying and how much will the provision cost? “The costs of the various measures are being defined. It is clear that the burden on public finances must also always be read as a strong incentive to rejuvenate the labor market: entries must be higher than expenses”.

