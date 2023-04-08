Minimum pensions official increase communicated by INPS

The increase in minimum pensions is official thanks to circular letter no. 35 of 3 April 2023 of INPS (as required by the latest budget law). In fact, despite the increase starting from January 2023 – which provides for an extraordinary revaluation in a variable percentage depending on the age of the pensioner – it has not yet been applied to pensioners’ checks which have an amount lower than the minimum required by law, this year equal at 563.74 euros.

Minimum pensions increase INPS. But when?

The INPS circular is a step forward for the application of increases in minimum pensions. This is the good news. The bad news, however, is that as explained by the Institute itself – there is still no precise date on when the new amounts will take effect. In the first application, however, pensioners will be recognized, who will also benefit from arrears starting from January 2023.

Minimum pensions increase and revaluation

How much do minimum pensions increase? It depends on the age of the pensioner: for the under 75s the extraordinary revaluation will be 1.5%, thus increasing by 8.46 euros.

Pensions, minimum at almost 600 I was over 75 years old

From the age of 75, the increase will be 6.40%, with a minimum pension threshold close to 600 euros (599.82 euros to be exact). Not only. The extraordinary revaluation will also take place in 2024, and it will go from 1.5% to 2.7%. At the moment, however, the one recognized to pensioners over 75 is not foreseen for 2024, but there could be an extension – or even an enhancement – with the next financial maneuver.

