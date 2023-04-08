Partizan’s impressive season in the Euroleague will fill the club’s coffers both because of the placement and the number of victories.

Source: MN PRESS

Partizan basketball players defeated Monaco (88:84) in the 33rd round of the Euroleague and thus secured a place among the eight best teams in Europe one round before the end of the league part of the competition. It is already clear that Partizan cannot be the eighth-placed team because they have a better score than Žalgiris and Baskonia, and the black and whites could even reach fifth place in the last round. Whatever position they take, the club’s coffers will be filled.

Before the beginning of this season, the Euroleague decided to increase the prize fund, so the black and white will earn a lot from this year’s participation. A place in the quarter-finals could bring them a lot – especially if they draw an “easier” rival before F4 – but the money that Partizan will receive due to its position in the table after the league part of the season is not an insignificant factor in the whole story. With the seventh position, Partizan has already secured 584,466 euros!

Victory over Panathinaikos guarantees Partizan the sixth place in the table, and it brings 645,112 euros, while the fifth position would black and white “earned” 703,759 euros. As a reminder, Partizan plays against Panathinaikos in the last round and a victory over the written-off Greek team gives it a chance to even find itself in fifth place in the Euroleague table, and this is necessary to match two more results – in addition to Maccabi from Real Madrid and the failure of Fenerbahçe on the road Red Star in Belgrade.

It has been a rule in the Euroleague for several years that the team receives 40,000 euros for each victory, and in the last round Partizan will have the opportunity to defeat Panathinaikos and reach their 20th triumph in the league part of the season. This means that they would black and white only on the basis of those successes collected an additional 800,000 euros, which would be added to the money won for the position at the end of the league section. All in all, Partizan will transfer a million in this Euroleague season.