Having a dog extends life. It makes us more dynamic, it makes us do things that otherwise, out of laziness, we wouldn’t do. Extensive studies have shown that the presence of a dog next to it A person reduces the risk of mortality and suffer from cardiovascular disease. A beneficial effect that statistically has a greater impact when only one person owns a dog.

The 8 reasons why a dog improves our lives

When a dog enters the house, the mood of a family changes significantly and both for the emotional impact it entails, and for the the physical activity that “forces” us to dothe benefits are also reflected in the state of health, reducing heart attacks, normalizing blood pressure and greatly influencing physical fitness in general.

Excellent therapy in case of illness

The Pet Therapy it is now a great reality. Having a dog next to you when you are sick undoubtedly brings benefits and in cases where the disease forces you to a hospital bed, the proximity of your four-legged friend is essential. Unfortunately it is not always possible or feasible or worse still the institutional will is lacking, but having only a visit from your dog becomes an invaluable help for those who are sick.

The dog keeps you on the line

Walking is already a physical activity that brings many benefits, doing it together with dog allows you to train daily without almost realizing it and moreover in a very pleasant way. As far as children are concerned, accompanying your puppy on his daily outings is a very valid way to avoid having sedentary children at risk of obesity.

The dog is not social, but it helps to socialize

In the sense that our ability to socialize is amplified and is essential for combating loneliness and inevitable depression. Going out with the dog helps in relationships and communication with others. We don’t need sophisticated tools or to send a whatsapp message to our dog, the relationship with him is absolutely not technological, indeed there is no more direct and authentic than that. Sometimes you may think that the relationship between a dog and his master is perhaps the truer and more sincere relationship that can exist.

It’s better than a marriage agency…

The dog seems to make you more attractive and undoubtedly facilitates meetings. Having a dog next to you facilitates contact with others, initially interested in the tender puppy, but walking in the park it is not certain that you can meet a soul mate and the fact that they share the same passion for animals is already a good starting point .

A longer and healthier life

The Older people who own a dog suffer less from loneliness and a four-legged friend can help them find a reason to live, significantly improving their mood and psychophysical conditions.

A cure-all for children

Anyone born or raised with a dog at home has less chance of suffering from allergies and asthma. A dog is also essential for teaching children the concept of responsibility, entrusting them with specific tasks for the care of the animal.

A dog makes everything happier

The life with a dog is made up of unique moments and many studies have shown that dog owners laugh more than those who do not. Just the fact of having him next to him or being able to look at him and cuddle him releases oxytocin, the hormone of well-being and happiness, into our body.

