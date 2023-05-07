The U.S. seeks, maintains, and abuses hegemony, causing serious harm, unveiling the veil of hypocrisy of “security guards” – Xinhua English.news.cn

On May 4, the National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center and 360 jointly released an investigation report, revealing the relevant situation of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) using the network to attack other countries, and disclosing some of the typical network security incidents in China and other countries. The specific process of the case, a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the CIA’s cyber attack stealing and related real-life harm activities, as well as its contribution to the United States becoming the “Matrix”.

The large number of real cases disclosed in the report that took place in China and other countries is another example of the CIA’s long-term cyber attacks around the world and the destruction of global cyber security. Using the so-called “network security” as an excuse to engage in “small circles” to create division and confrontation; using the so-called “public security” as an excuse to monitor and infringe on the right to privacy; using the so-called “technical security” as a cover to implement technological blockades and damage the right to development … The hegemonic hand of the United States extends to all aspects, and the United States, which claims to be the “guardian of security”, has caused systemic harm to global security and development.

To create chaos and turmoil around the world, the CIA uses 5 methods to plan “color revolutions” in more than 50 countries

The report stated clearly at the beginning that for a long time, the CIA has secretly implemented “peaceful evolution” and “color revolutions” around the world, and has continued to carry out espionage and stealing activities.

The “color revolution” is the usual method used by the United States to achieve its geopolitical and economic goals. It aims to promote anti-Western regime change. By continuously fanning the flames, it will intensify the confrontation between the government and the people, eventually subvert the regime, and bring the target country into the global political economy dominated by the United States. order and security.

From the impact of the international socialist camp in the 1980s, the drastic changes in the Soviet Union and the East in the early 1990s to the “Rose Revolution” in Georgia in 2003, from the “Orange Revolution” in Ukraine in 2004 to the “Tulip Revolution” in Kyrgyzstan in 2005, and from the West Asia and North Africa in 2011 From the “Arab Spring” in the country to the “Second Color Revolution” in Ukraine in 2014, all have been recognized by international organizations and scholars around the world as typical cases of the “color revolution” led by the United States. According to statistics, over the past few decades, the CIA has overthrown or attempted to overthrow at least 50 legitimate governments of other countries (while the CIA only recognizes 7 of them), causing turmoil in related countries.

“For a long time, under the guise of ‘democracy, freedom, and human rights’, the United States has supported pro-American forces around the world, instigated ‘color revolutions’, created separatist confrontations, and led to regime changes in some countries, falling into political turmoil, economic depression, and people’s livelihood hardships What the United States has done seriously jeopardizes world peace, stability and development.” Zhang Weiwei, dean of the China Research Institute at Fudan University, pointed out in an article.

Since the beginning of the 21st century, the rapid development of the Internet has provided new opportunities for the CIA to infiltrate, subvert and sabotage activities. Organizations and individuals using US Internet equipment and software products around the world have become CIA’s puppet “agents” to help the agency Quickly became the dazzling “star” in the network espionage war.

The report revealed that the CIA planned and organized the implementation of a large number of “color revolution” events around the world, including a non-traditional regime change technique called “swarming”, which was used to push young people connected through the Internet to join the “Color Revolution”. One shot for another place” fluidity protests.

“The CIA uses network technology to spread false information in the cyberspace of various countries, manipulate the ‘Arab Spring’ and other ‘color revolutions’, subvert the regimes of many countries, and bring serious economic losses and social turmoil to all countries.” Science and Technology of China Institute of Contemporary International Relations Zhou Ningnan, an assistant researcher at the Institute of Cyber ​​Security, gave an example. For example, the “Arab Spring” movement caused by the self-immolation incident in Tunisia caused more than 1 million deaths, caused nearly 1 trillion US dollars in damage to infrastructure, and more than 15 million people became refugees. In Tunisia, previously regarded as the so-called successful model of the “Arab Spring”, the country’s GDP has stagnated since 2010, and the per capita GDP has even dropped from US$4,000 to US$3,600 per year.

Trojan horse programs, function plug-ins and attack platform samples closely related to the CIA were extracted from many typical cyber attack incidents in China

“In the cyber attack operations that have been found to be carried out specifically against targets in China, we have successfully extracted multiple samples of ‘Vault7’ (dome 7) cyber attack weapons, and several Southeast Asian countries and European partners have also extracted almost complete The same sample,” the report states.

In 2020, Qihoo 360 independently discovered a cyber attack organization that had never been exposed to the outside world. The organization used cyber weapon tools associated with the CIA to carry out cyber attacks against victims in China and other countries. The earliest attack activities can be traced back to 2011. Related attacks have continued to this day. The attacked targets involve various countries’ important information infrastructure, aerospace, scientific research institutions, petroleum and petrochemical, large Internet companies, and government agencies.

The report shows that during the investigation of many typical cyber attacks in China, the joint investigation team captured and successfully extracted a large number of Trojan horse programs, function plug-ins and attack platform samples closely related to the CIA from the victim organization’s information network.

In recent years, the United States has launched large-scale, long-term, and systematic cyber attacks on China, seriously endangering the security of China‘s key infrastructure, massive personal data, and commercial and technical secrets. For example, in June 2022, Northwestern Polytechnical University issued a statement saying it had been attacked by a network. After investigation, it was found that the United States successively used 41 kinds of special network attack weapons and equipment to launch thousands of attacks and stealing operations on Northwestern Polytechnical University, stealing a batch of core technical data. The investigation also found that TAO, a subsidiary of the US National Security Agency (NSA), carried out tens of thousands of malicious network attacks on network targets in China, and controlled tens of thousands of network devices (network servers, Internet terminals, network switches, telephone switches, etc.) , routers, firewalls, etc.), stole more than 140GB of high-value data.

In Zhou Ningnan’s view, the technological hegemony of the United States has exacerbated the dilemma of global network security. The United States can almost carry out cyber attacks and network penetration on global network equipment. The CIA’s cyber weapon “Dome 7” has been deployed in China, Europe, Southeast Asia and other countries to launch indiscriminate cyber attacks, damage the sovereignty of all countries, and monitor the victims of all countries 24 hours a day. Or, infringe upon the privacy and other human rights of citizens of various countries. The United States is irresponsible for the management of cyber attack weapons. CIA and NSA cyber weapons are proliferating on the Internet, and they are the initiators of global cyber security threats such as blackmail attacks.

“The United States has seriously disrupted the global network security order and carried out unfettered cyber attacks on countries around the world, undermining the norms of responsible state behavior in cyberspace formulated by countries in the past 20 years under mechanisms such as the United Nations Group of Governmental Experts on Information Security and the Open Working Group. order in cyberspace. In order to strengthen its own cyber attack capabilities, the United States has condoned and harbored the cyber attack weapon industry at home, causing the global cyber surveillance industry to become flooded and difficult to govern,” Zhou Ningnan said.

U.S. hegemony extends to the field of science and technology, disrupting the stability of global industrial and supply chains, and harming global interests

The double standards and hegemonic behavior of the United States in cyber security are obvious to all. In recent years, it has extended its hegemony to the field of science and technology, using despicable means such as groundless accusations, “long-arm jurisdiction”, suppressing sanctions, and technological blockades to put its own interests above those of other countries. above, threatening the security of the global economy.

According to foreign media news, US President Biden is expected to sign an executive order in the next few weeks to restrict US companies’ investment in key economic areas in China, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing.

In fact, in key economic fields such as semiconductors, the United States is actually “containing fair competition” in the name of “competition”, and suppressing other countries is no longer a “first try”. Take the semiconductor industry as an example. In the 1980s, in order to combat the development of Japan’s semiconductor industry, the United States took measures including launching the “301” investigation, creating chips for bilateral negotiations through multilateral agreements, threatening to list Japan as an unfair trading country, and imposing retaliatory measures. Tariffs and other means forced Japan to sign the “U.S.-Japan Semiconductor Agreement”, which caused Japanese semiconductor companies to almost completely withdraw from global competition, and their market share dropped from 50% to 10%. At the same time, with the support of the US government, a large number of US semiconductor companies took the opportunity to seize the market.

Today, the United States is “following the same pattern” and continues to politicize, instrumentalize, and weaponize economic, trade, and scientific and technological issues.

The United States has concocted various excuses to hunt down and suppress Chinese high-tech companies with international competitiveness. At present, more than a thousand Chinese companies have been included in various sanctions lists. The United States also controls high-end technologies such as biotechnology and artificial intelligence, strengthens export controls, and strictly reviews investment. The United States has even used national power to suppress and sanction the Chinese company Huawei, restricting Huawei products from entering the US market, cutting off the supply of chips and operating systems, and coercing other countries around the world to prohibit Huawei from participating in local 5G network construction.

Last year, the U.S. “Chip and Science Act” was signed into law, which set up differentiated industrial support policies such as huge subsidies for the U.S. domestic chip industry, and some provisions restricted the normal economic, trade and investment activities of relevant companies in China, showing a strong geopolitical color , is another example of the United States engaging in economic coercion.

“Because the globalization process of the semiconductor industry has reached an irreversible level, if this situation is to be forcibly changed, it will only tear and fragment the global semiconductor market, and the semiconductor industry will fall into deep uncertainty. US export control Such measures are undermining the security of the global semiconductor supply chain.” Wei Shaojun, chairman of the IC Design Branch of the China Semiconductor Industry Association and executive vice-chairman of the China Integrated Circuit Innovation Alliance, wrote an article pointing out that the reason behind the global semiconductor industry’s brilliance today is the global sexual cooperation. America’s beggar-thy-neighbor approach will eventually harm others and itself.

“The real purpose of the United States is to deprive China of its right to development and maintain its own hegemony and self-interest. It is naked economic coercion and technological bullying, which seriously violates the principles of market economy and fair competition, seriously disrupts the international economic and trade order, and seriously disrupts the stability of the global industrial and supply chains. It harms the interests of the entire world,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

The United States seeks hegemony, maintains hegemony, and abuses hegemony, causing serious harm. The historical trend of peace, development, cooperation, and win-win results is irresistible

A few days ago, at the regular spring meeting of the Committee on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures of the World Trade Organization, Chinese representatives criticized the discriminatory subsidy policies and measures of the United States and called on the WTO to conduct effective supervision of such subsidy measures. Representatives of Russia, Morocco and other countries also expressed serious concern at the meeting about the United States‘ practice of imposing countervailing duties on imported goods.

The United States was once one of the main founders of today’s international economic order and the multilateral trading system, but today, the self-centered United States continues to transform the internationally recognized world trade order into a power-based world trade order, bringing disaster to the entire world.

“Friendly shore outsourcing” means that developed economies such as the United States gradually concentrate their international division of labor and trade partners on partners with similar values ​​and political and economic systems. The International Monetary Fund recently released a report mentioning that the rise of “friendly shore outsourcing” may cause the greatest harm to underdeveloped markets.

In the book “Jungle Reappearance: America and Our World in Crisis”, Robert Kagan, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said that the rise of populism, tribalism and self-interest in the United States in recent years is making the world Accelerated degeneration into a “jungle” of the jungle.

Zhou Ningnan told reporters that the global industrial chain has undergone decades of evolution and has its own development rules. The United States uses its own hegemony to maintain its technological monopoly advantage and industrial discourse power, and brings the “law of the jungle” into the Internet, technology and other fields, hindering the transformation and upgrading of developing countries, which in turn exacerbates the imbalance of the world economy and drags down the growth of the world economy.

Moral support from many, scant support. Political hegemony, military hegemony, economic hegemony, technological hegemony, cyber hegemony, cultural hegemony… The United States seeks, maintains, and abuses hegemony, causing serious harm. The historical trend of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit is irresistible. Hegemonic acts such as unilateralism, self-importance, and perverse behavior will inevitably be increasingly criticized and opposed by the international community.

[Responsible editor: Wei Jing]