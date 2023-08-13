Minimum wage, Meloni candidates Cnel to study it

A memorandum presented by Brunetta to the Labor Commission of the Chamber advanced eight proposals.

1. The need for a deep and significant involvement and comparison with the social partners,

2. Go beyond the yes-or-no legal minimum wage alternative, but tackle upstream the problems that hinder the growth of workers’ wages, including delays in contract renewals aggravated by the rising cost of living and the high tax wedge, from the impact of precariousness, involuntary part-time and “poor work”.

3. Tackling the low productivity issue.

4. Intervene on contractual dumping which risks negatively impacting the quality of collective bargaining.

5. Against pirated contracts, refer to the economic treatment as determined by the reference National Collective Labor Agreement.

6. Intervene on low wages on the side of tax reform.

7. Encourage full development at all levels of bargaining, in order to respond structurally, with medium and long-term solutions, to the critical issues presented.

8. Indicate Cnel as the seat of the National Productivity Board for Italy, foreseen by a recommendation from the EU. Furthermore, it is proposed to relaunch the connection between wages and business performance. Among the forms of tax relief for companies, it is hypothesized to favor forms of worker participation, with stronger supportive tax legislation, starting with profit sharing solutions.

