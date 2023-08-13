Milan-Novara 4-2, goals and highlights of the friendly: Chukwueze and Okafor score

MILAN-NOVARA 4-2

9′ Chukwueze (M), 15′ Okafor (M), 31′ Corti (N), 55′ Calabria (M), 82′ Prinelli (N), 88′ Colombo (M)



MILAN (4-3-3): Mirante (46′ Nava); Florenzi, Calabria, Kjaer (90′ Simic), Bartesaghi; Musah (87′ Zeroli), Adli, Pobega; Chukwueze (87′ Chaka Traore), Okafor (46′ Colombo), Romero. All. Pioli

NOVARA (4-3-3): Desjardins (61′ Boscolo Palo, 87′ Menegaldo); Caradonna (73′ Khailoti), Bonaccorsi (73′ Prinelli), Scaringi (73′ Saidi), Migliardi (73′ Ranieri); Bagatti (73′ Bertoncini), Di Munno (73′ Donadio), Fragomeni (73′ Gerbino); Buric (46′ Gerardini), Rossetti (73′ Valenti), Corti (73′ Scappini). Herds Buzzegoli

Milan wins theirs last friendly before the start of the championship (debut on Monday 21 August at Bologna): at Milanello, against Novarateam that will participate in the next Serie C championship, the Rossoneri win 4-2with good indications especially from Chukwueze, the best of his, and evidence of understanding with Musah. Also on target Okaforon paper the “deputy Giroud”.

Milan “B” with new trident



Pioli once again chooses a Milan “B”: as already done against Trento (0-1 defeat) the day after the “Trofeo Berlusconi”, the Rossoneri coach against Novara field an eleven drawing among those who had not played with the Etoile du Sahel in the friendly played 24 hours earlier (4-0 for the Rossoneri). We see Captain Calabria againreturning after the stop in the friendly match against Juve which conditioned his preparation, in central defense with Kjaer in front of Sportiello, Florenzi and 2005 Bartesaghi on the wings, midfielder with Adli-Musah-Pobega and a brand new trident: Okafor in the center with Romero and Chukwueze wide. Not even on the bench are the eleven returning from the commitment with the Etoile du Sahel.

Subito Chukwueze-Okafor

The Rossoneri start on the attack, coming close to scoring with Kjaer (who heads high in front of goal) and find it in the 9th minute: aggressive reconquest with Okafor who steals the ball, benefits from it Chukwueze who rushes towards the goal, jumps the goalkeeper and scores his first goal with the Milan shirt. In the 15th minute Romero from the left puts it hard and tense in the center, again Chukwueze goes on the ball finding the great save by Desjardins, but is ready on the rebound Okafor. First goal for the Rossoneri for him too.

Down by two goals, Novara grows, plays and in the 31st minute Corti shortens: Buric’s cross from the right, Chukwueze doesn’t follow at the far post, Calabria closes badly and the Novara player, who grew up in Milan’s youth team, cuts in from the left and scores. The first half ends with Bartesaghi who inspires Okafor by throwing him on goal with a great play, but the striker’s mistake is sensational.

Calabria and Colombo also scored

In the second half Calabria finds the 3-1: the ball moves from outside the area, he kicks very well with his left foot, Desjardin touches but that’s not enough. A minute later Colombo flies away but is cornered by Scaringi, then the very active Chukwueze engages Boscolo Palo as soon as he enters for Desjardin. In the 82nd minute Novara shortens: Gerbino for Donadio, who crosses in the middle, the rebound favors Prinelli that the ball is on the foot also thanks to Pobega’s failure to close. In the final, however, there is room for the 4-2 by Colomboal third goal with Milan in this pre-season, with a nice left-footed volley from the edge of the area after a short clearance by the Novara defence.