Schulze does not question development aid for the Sahel region

Berlin (epd). Despite the military coups in several Sahel countries, the German government is sticking to development cooperation in the region. “The region is an epicenter of terrorism. Many young people see it as their perspective,” said Federal Development Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Monday). It must therefore be possible to offer the population alternative jobs, for example by strengthening agriculture.

It is important to get involved in the region. “And we will do that, too,” said the minister, who is leaving on Monday for a four-day trip to Mauritania and Nigeria.

The SPD politician rejected the fact that Germany is primarily interested in Niger for economic reasons, where the military had deposed the government at the end of July. “If you assume that Germany is primarily involved in Niger for economic reasons, I cannot confirm that at all,” said Schulze.

Schulze travels to Mauritania and Nigeria from Monday to Thursday. Among other things, talks are planned with the West African economic community Ecowas. It should also be about how Germany can support efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Niger.

In addition to Niger, the military in the Sahel states of Mali and Burkina Faso have also deposed the government in recent years. Relations with Western countries have since deteriorated.

