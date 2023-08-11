Home » Minimum wage, Meloni’s counter-proposal: “Let’s increase salaries from January”
Minimum wage, Meloni's counter-proposal: "Let's increase salaries from January"

Minimum wage, Meloni’s counter-proposal: “Let’s increase salaries from January”

Minimum wage, Meloni plays the “fourteenth” card to convince Pd-M5s

Georgia Melons prepares to meet the opposition, the day of the awaited summit to talk about minimum salary has arrived. But it will not be easy to convince the various Schlein, Conte and Calenda that theirs is not the right solution for workers. The leaders on the issue are compact, asking that the minimum wage be set at nine euros per hour. But the prime minister has other ideas and – we read in La Stampa – she might be thinking of one counter offer. “Your measure would take effect at November of 2024. We, on the other hand, are ready to launch concrete measures for increase salaries as early as January 1st of 2024″. This is the intention filtered by the premier. The measure would have three objectives: extend collective bargaining even to those sectors that do not have them, renew expired contracts and the fight against pirated contracts.

In the latter case – continues La Stampa – the intervention could consist in introducing elements that are currently absent, such as the fourteenth. Meanwhile, however, the secretary of the Pd Elly slime asks the premier of don’t make fun of the workers. And he says that in the video in which Meloni called the minimum wage “counterproductive” the Prime Minister showed that he did not understand the proposal of the opposition. Schlein and Conte, according to the premier, are interested in derailing the dialogue. To weaken Calenda. Which instead has aimed at us from the beginning.

