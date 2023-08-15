Minimum wage: petition exceeds 150,000 signatures. Bonelli: “Meloni as the sheriff of Nottingham”

The petition promoted by the opposition on the minimum wage has exceeded 150,000 signatures. This was stated by Angelo Bonelli, national co-spokesman of Green Europe and deputy of Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra. «President Meloni talks about social justice but she behaves like the Sheriff of Nottingham who defends the rich against the poor – he affirms on TG1 Bonelli -. He did not collect the tax on energy extra profits, 8 and a half billion euros, he wrote the rule for bank extra profits wrong and in the meantime he says no to the law on the minimum wage, the social justice proposal on which we have started a collection of signatures . And today we have more than 150,000 Italians who want the minimum wage immediately».

