Home » Minimum wage: This topic will keep Switzerland busy for a long time
Business

Minimum wage: This topic will keep Switzerland busy for a long time

by admin
Minimum wage: This topic will keep Switzerland busy for a long time

In two votes in mid-June, some Swiss citizens decided that a minimum wage should apply in future in Zurich and Winterthur: from 2024, employees in the two cities must earn at least CHF 23.90 and CHF 23 per hour, respectively.

This currently corresponds roughly to the same amount in euros. This decision is a novelty because there are still no minimum wage regulations at municipal level in Switzerland. So far, they only exist in a few border cantons, such as Basel-Stadt, Geneva, in Jura and Ticino and in Neuchâtel.

See also  To-do lists and Ritalin: Successful self-employment with ADS | > - News

You may also like

Manufacturing PMI Rebounds in June, Indicating Sustained Economic...

Bundestag – SPD negotiator calls changes to the...

Novartis sells vision care line for $2.5 billion

Exchange Rate in Mexico: Peso Maintains Value Against...

Corona vaccinations: According to the Ministry of Health,...

Pension, INPS slip is chaos: how much is...

Health – Health insurance companies accuse Lauterbach of...

Holland clamps down on exports of chip manufacturing...

Digital euro: Secret abolition of cash? This is...

Milan Stock Exchange, Piazza Affari at 15-year high...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy