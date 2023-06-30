Minimum wage: This topic will keep Switzerland busy for a long time

In two votes in mid-June, some Swiss citizens decided that a minimum wage should apply in future in Zurich and Winterthur: from 2024, employees in the two cities must earn at least CHF 23.90 and CHF 23 per hour, respectively.

This currently corresponds roughly to the same amount in euros. This decision is a novelty because there are still no minimum wage regulations at municipal level in Switzerland. So far, they only exist in a few border cantons, such as Basel-Stadt, Geneva, in Jura and Ticino and in Neuchâtel.

