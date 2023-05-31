Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk_China IT News

(Original title: Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong met with Tesla CEO Musk)

Jin Zhuanglong

According to the WeChat official account of “Gongxin Weibao”, on May 31, Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Beijing. The two sides exchanged views on the development of new energy vehicles and intelligent networked vehicles.

According to CCTV news, on May 30, Tesla CEO Musk arrived in China and met with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing.





Qin Gang Meets with Musk

In the afternoon of the same day, a photo of Musk and Ningde Times chairman Zeng Yuqun walking side by side in a hotel lobby was circulated on the Internet platform.The photo shows that following Musk and Zeng Yuqun is Zhu Xiaotong, the global vice president of Tesla.

In this regard, the “Daily Economic News” reporter immediately checked with Tesla China and Ningde Times, but as of press time, neither party responded.

What will Musk and Zeng Yuqun discuss?

According to CCTV news, the American automaker Tesla Inc announced on April 9 that it will build a new super factory in Shanghai to exclusively produce the company’s energy storage product Megapack.





It is understood that Tesla’s energy storage super factory will plan to produce Tesla’s ultra-large commercial energy storage battery (Megapack). The initial plan is to produce 10,000 commercial energy storage batteries per year, with an energy storage scale of nearly 40GWh, and the product range covers Global Market. The Tesla energy storage superfactory project is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2023 and put into production in the second quarter of 2024.

According to Tesla’s official website, the Megapack is a large battery that uses an iron-lithium battery developed by CATL.Energy can be stored and supplied, helping to stabilize the grid, prevent power outages, and have a complete effect on sustainable energy infrastructure.

According to The Paper, industry insiders analyzed that the meeting between Musk and Zeng Yuqun,The content of the discussion may include the supply of energy storage cells for the Shanghai Energy Storage Super Factory, the future cooperation in building a battery factory in North America, and the supply of power batteries.

It is worth noting that on May 24, CATL released the world‘s first zero-auxiliary source solar-storage fusion solution at the SNEC Photovoltaic Conference and (Shanghai) Exhibition. Through the self-developed optical storage converter,With high temperature cell technology and advanced self-heating technologyCATL’s zero-auxiliary source light-storage fusion solution breaks away from the traditional energy storage solution’s dependence on cooling systems and auxiliary power supplies. The real-time linkage between light and storage achieves millisecond-level power control response while increasing charge and discharge efficiency by 10%.





According to the relevant person in charge of Ningde Times, in response to the pain points of the industry, Ningde Times innovatively launched a zero-auxiliary source solar-storage fusion solution consisting of three modules: “photovoltaic modules, energy storage cabinets, and solar-storage converters”. While the photovoltaic modules receive sunlight and convert it into electrical energy, the energy storage cabinet can participate in the storage or release of electrical energy according to real-time needs, and the photovoltaic storage converter can convert the DC power of the photovoltaic module and the energy storage cabinet into AC power transmitted to the grid. The efficient cooperation of the three modules facilitates the realization of functions such as grid active support, power fluctuation suppression, and peak shaving, and provides an optimal optical-storage fusion solution.

It remains to be seen whether the new high-temperature cell technology of the Ningde era will be applied to the products of Tesla’s Shanghai Megapack super factory in the future.

In addition to energy storage, the two sides may discuss major issues such as the establishment of a battery factory in North America.

At the end of March, Bloomberg reported that Tesla had notified the White House of its plan to build a factory in cooperation with Ningde Times, seeking to clarify the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on this plan. The new plant is tentatively scheduled to be built in Texas.

According to industry analysts, what battery technology Tesla may seek from CATL includes 4680 battery technology and lithium iron phosphate battery technology. Among the current mainstream technology routes in the United States, the route of nickel-cobalt-manganese ternary cathode is the mainstream, and the battery technology of lithium iron phosphate is almost blank. The 4680 battery currently produced by Tesla also uses ternary lithium materials. If nickel and cobalt are not used, the cost of the battery will be further reduced.

Finally, considering that Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory began to deliver the Model Y basic version loaded with BYD’s blade battery not long ago, and the Model Y basic version has been using the Ningde era’s lithium iron phosphate prismatic battery, so whether the two parties It will consolidate and deepen the cooperative relationship between its most traditional power batteries, and it is also imaginative. After all, at present, Tesla is the largest customer of CATL power batteries, and Tesla’s electric vehicles are also facing the need to expand production and reduce costs, requiring battery suppliers to guarantee supply.