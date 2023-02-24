Home Business Minister Sangiuliano chooses Mogol as “counselor for culture”
Business

Minister Sangiuliano chooses Mogol as “counselor for culture”

by admin
Minister Sangiuliano chooses Mogol as “counselor for culture”

Mogol appointed councilor for popular culture by Minister Sangiuliano

The Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, has appointed Giulio Rapetti Mogol as councilor for popular culture. The assignment is free of charge and does not give the right to compensation. “It is an honor to have a character of Giulio Mogol’s value and artistic prominence in the team. I am sure that he will give us an important contribution in terms of ideas and projects ”, declared the Minister Sangiuliano.

“I haven’t changed my mind about my interest in politics: I don’t believe in parties but in people, in people who prove to be effective. And if you ask me to Giorgia Meloni I answer that I think well, that it is a person, a strong-willed and competent woman, studious and with the right grit to carry on the task she has given herself” So Mogol explained his new role to Ansa.

I’m not disinterested in politics, I’m interested in people: my ideas are based on the assessment of who says the things I agree with” continues the lyricist of Lucio Battisti. Even with respect to his new position, Mogol has very clear ideas: “I am a music adviser and therefore we will try to do everything possible to contribute to an improvement in production. My idea is that the cultural growth of people also depends on popular culture: if popular culture has evolved, people who memorize song lyrics have the possibility of feeding on higher concepts”. In short, adds Mogol, “the main thing is not to chase massachasing views on social media, but looking for competence, evaluating the bello“.

See also  The 360 ​​IOU App is back on the shelves?Official response: The rectification plan has passed acceptance-Qihoo 奇虎360安全卫士

San Remo she did not like it? “I didn’t see it, but from what I heard it didn’t seem like it there was great quality. It was a festival that played more on the attraction of the show itself”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Ericsson, an avalanche of layoffs on the way:...

Appointments, the League is back to talking about...

Paris Hilton presents her son on social media....

Wall Street, post-inflation anxiety unleashes PCE: fear of...

Wall Street slows down Europe and Piazza Affari...

Quality of work: young people and women pay...

Smart working has not taken off: only 14.9%...

Game graphics card inventory cleared without price reduction!...

“Many jobs on yachts, but young people don’t...

Resolution 21 of 02/20/2023 – Position Director of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy