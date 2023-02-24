Mogol appointed councilor for popular culture by Minister Sangiuliano

The Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, has appointed Giulio Rapetti Mogol as councilor for popular culture. The assignment is free of charge and does not give the right to compensation. “It is an honor to have a character of Giulio Mogol’s value and artistic prominence in the team. I am sure that he will give us an important contribution in terms of ideas and projects ”, declared the Minister Sangiuliano.

“I haven’t changed my mind about my interest in politics: I don’t believe in parties but in people, in people who prove to be effective. And if you ask me to Giorgia Meloni I answer that I think well, that it is a person, a strong-willed and competent woman, studious and with the right grit to carry on the task she has given herself” So Mogol explained his new role to Ansa.

“I’m not disinterested in politics, I’m interested in people: my ideas are based on the assessment of who says the things I agree with” continues the lyricist of Lucio Battisti. Even with respect to his new position, Mogol has very clear ideas: “I am a music adviser and therefore we will try to do everything possible to contribute to an improvement in production. My idea is that the cultural growth of people also depends on popular culture: if popular culture has evolved, people who memorize song lyrics have the possibility of feeding on higher concepts”. In short, adds Mogol, “the main thing is not to chase massachasing views on social media, but looking for competence, evaluating the bello“.

San Remo she did not like it? “I didn’t see it, but from what I heard it didn’t seem like it there was great quality. It was a festival that played more on the attraction of the show itself”.

