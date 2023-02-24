Reggio Emilia, 24 February 2023 – It was condemned at 24 years and 2 months Mark Electcharged for the murder of his father Paolo and the attempted one – through the use of poisonous substances – of the mother Sabrina Guidetti, which took place on April 24, 2021 in the house they owned in via Magnanini in San Martino in Rio.

This is the sentence handed down this afternoon by the court of assizes of the court of Reggio Emilia, presided over by judge Cristina Beretti, alongside Matteo Gambarati and the popular jury.

This morning, at the end of the indictment which lasted about two hours, the request of the public prosecutor Piera Cristina Giannusa had been life sentence e daytime isolation for eighteen months.

The 33-year-old was found guilty of murder with the aggravating circumstance of premeditationWhile futile motives and the use of poisonous substances have fallen. The latter was instead recognized for the attempted murder of her mother Sabrina Guidetti who was saved from her after being found drugged and with her wrists cut next to her husband’s body that same day. While it was acquitted of forgery charges medical prescriptions to obtain drugs (benzodiazepines) injected into cream puffs brought to the family and eaten only by the mother.

Among the aggravating circumstances contested by the prosecutor there was also that of parental relations with the victim, which however had fallen in the preliminary hearing after the DNA revealed that Paolo was not Marco’s biological father. According to the prosecution, the motive is due to the discovery of a double life linked to another identity father’s gender. But also to matters relating to the family home that the parents did not want to leave, but that the son would have liked to inherit right away. But they will have to wait 90 days for the reasons for the sentence.

PM’s requests

The request for a penalty, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, entails the ‘never end of sentence’ for the two most important charges: i.e. murder and attempted murderwhile for the other two – illegal importation of psychotropic substances and having falsified medical prescriptions – the prosecutor had requested daytime isolation for eighteen months.

Above all, according to the deputy prosecutor, the aggravating circumstances of premeditation and futile reasons have been proven and contextually, Marco Eletti considered: “Not deserving of generic extenuating circumstances, because the one given (in the courtroom during the second hearing of the trial), is not a real and own assumption of responsibility.

“What we are seeing in this proceeding it’s like a plot in a book – said the prosecutor – . One of Marco Eletti’s books. There is a beginning, a continuation and an end. Well, in this matter, he (Eletti) started, we (Prosecutor and law enforcement) continued and you (jury), today you will write the end of this novel”.