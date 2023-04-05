Home Business Ministry of Commerce: There are about 70,000 booths in the Canton Fair, and more than 34,000 exhibitors in the export exhibition
Business

Ministry of Commerce: There are about 70,000 booths in the Canton Fair, and more than 34,000 exhibitors in the export exhibition

by admin
Ministry of Commerce: There are about 70,000 booths in the Canton Fair, and more than 34,000 exhibitors in the export exhibition

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-04-04 12:53:41

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

The State Council Information Office held a press conference today on the 133rd China Import and Export Fair. Wang Shouwen, vice minister of the Ministry of Commerce, introduced at the press conference that the 133rd Canton Fair will still be held in accordance with the previous practice. The offline exhibition will be held in three phases. A total of 1.5 million square meters.

Ministry of Commerce: There are about 70,000 booths in the Canton Fair, and more than 34,000 exhibitors in the export exhibition

The State Council Information Office held a press conference today on the 133rd China Import and Export Fair. Wang Shouwen, vice minister of the Ministry of Commerce, introduced at the press conference that the 133rd Canton Fair will still be held in accordance with the previous practice. The offline exhibition will be held in three phases. A total of 1.5 million square meters.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Knife attack in Jarmen: police officer shoots suspected perpetrator | > - News

You may also like

Goldman Sachs: These are the investment bank’s AI...

Weak dollar and fears of recession: that’s why...

Resolution 22 of 03/27/2023 – Funding in favor...

Buy shares: Pay attention to these three things...

Serie A TV rights, the choice of the...

Strong increase in orders for industry – no...

South Africa: Highest rate of time spent online...

AI stocks: How this trader uses artificial intelligence

Di Battista returns to politics with “Schierarsi”, sons...

Car sales are increasing in Germany – high...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy