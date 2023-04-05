Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

China Business News 2023-04-04 12:53:41 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

The State Council Information Office held a press conference today on the 133rd China Import and Export Fair. Wang Shouwen, vice minister of the Ministry of Commerce, introduced at the press conference that the 133rd Canton Fair will still be held in accordance with the previous practice. The offline exhibition will be held in three phases. A total of 1.5 million square meters.

Ministry of Commerce: There are about 70,000 booths in the Canton Fair, and more than 34,000 exhibitors in the export exhibition