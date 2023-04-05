Home News The 10 best books on contemporary dance – Scientific news.it
News

by admin
The expression “contemporary dance” refers to the modern dance forms that arose in the mid-20th century and which have evolved and are still evolving today. Contemporary dance often challenges the traditional norms of classical dance, for example by incorporating improvisation or by placing greater emphasis on the collaboration between dancers and choreographers.

What the books on contemporary dance are about

The various books on contemporary dance that can be found on Amazon can talk about the history, especially the evolution, of this dance form and especially the techniques. In particular, they can have both a theoretical and a practical approach (for example by providing detailed instructions on specific techniques or exercises), something useful for those who are approaching this activity. Different books can talk about the themes and inspirations that the various forms of contemporary dance can and can present interviews or interventions of important dancers and choreographers.

List of the best contemporary dance books on Amazon

And now the top list of the 10 best books on contemporary dance that can be purchased on Amazon:

FAQ on contemporary dance books

What are the top three contemporary dance books on Amazon?

What is the best contemporary dance techniques book?

What is the best contemporary dance book for students?

What is the best book on the history of contemporary dance?

What is the best dictionary of contemporary dance?

What is the best book on Italian contemporary dance?

What is the best contemporary dance book for actors?

What is the best book on modern dance techniques?

Who might be interested in books on contemporary dance?

These are useful books especially for dancers and choreographers who want to expand their knowledge but in general they can also be very interesting for simple dance enthusiasts. In particular they can be useful for instructors and dance teachers, even in academic contexts. They can also provide interesting insights for scholars and researchers interested in the history of dance in general.

What topics can be covered in books on contemporary dance?

  • The history of contemporary dance
  • Techniques and styles of contemporary dance
  • The role of improvisation
  • The relationship between contemporary dance and other art forms
  • The influence of cultural traditions on contemporary dance
  • The use of technology in contemporary dance
  • The creative process behind creating a ballet or contemporary dance work
  • Contemporary dance in educational and awareness programmes
  • Contemporary dance in the context of cultural exchange
List of people who might be interested in contemporary dance books

  • Dancers who want to broaden their knowledge and techniques
  • Dance and ballet enthusiasts
  • Dance and performing arts students
  • Choreographers looking for inspiration
  • Dance and performing arts teachers
  • Artists and creatives interested in the relationship between contemporary dance and other art forms
  • Dance academics and historians
  • Curators and organizers of dance events and festivals

Summary table of the best books on contemporary dance

Title Author Edition Pages
Contemporary dance techniques. Courses of study between theories and practices Falcone, Francesca 2020 192
Contemporary dance for the students of the Liceo Coreutico Della Monica, Anthony 2013 224
Contact improvisation. History and technique of a contemporary dance Novack, Cynthia; Falcone, Francesca (ed.), Veroli, Patrizia (ed.), Lo Gatto, Sergio (translator) 2018 160
New terminological dictionary of contemporary dance Morselli, Valeria; Giustarini, Demy 2023 192
The Theater of the Body: 1950-2000: Journey through Italian contemporary dance Colombo, Elise 201
Bodies in the balance. Contemporary dance for the actors Vannucchi, Monica 2016 120
Eros and dance. The body, love, the senses in contemporary dance, from the Ballets Russes to the latest post-avant-garde Guzzo Vaccarino, Elisa 2017 166
Passaggi: Koffi Kôkô between contemporary dance and Vodoun philosophy Odenthal, John 2020 207
Introduction to modern dance techniques Legg, Joshua; Paolucci, M. (translator) 2016 252
The art of choreography Humphrey, Doris; Giavetto, N. (translator) 2001 192

