Home Sports SC Freiburg celebrates DFB Cup victory over FC Bayern Munich
Sports

SC Freiburg celebrates DFB Cup victory over FC Bayern Munich

by admin
SC Freiburg celebrates DFB Cup victory over FC Bayern Munich

Dhe Freiburgers roared their joy after winning the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup at FC Bayern Munich in a crowd of jubilation when the Munich team snuck off the pitch, stunned. “Bayern-Besieger” shouts echoed through the arena. Only coach Christian Streich folded his arms and took note of SC Freiburg’s cup coup in Munich almost without emotion.

“I was already cheering. I just didn’t raise my hands,” said Streich after the 2-1 lead, before another duel in the Bundesliga on Saturday (3:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky). “I was really looking forward to it,” the 57-year-old reiterated.

After all, it was a historic victory for Streich and the sports club. Freiburg won for the first time in Munich. The football-obsessed prank didn’t have that on his screen either. “Never, never, never? Didn’t Volker ever win either?” Streich asked the journalists after the triumph at the German soccer record cup winner.

“We’ve had other great victories”

By Tuesday evening, Freiburg had played 23 times in the Bavarian capital, losing 20 times. Streich recorded a draw, the other two draws were successful in the 1990s under Volker Finke. That’s why the success is something special, emphasized Streich. But Streich didn’t want to call the 2:1 the “greatest victory”. “We’ve had other great victories.”

You may also like

2. Bundesliga: “chain of four, chain of five,...

Oper Firmino competition, the price of Vlahovic, Milan...

UEFA Congress: Klaveness fails in election to UEFA...

Basketball, Angel Reese and the hand gesture in...

James 37+5+6 thick eyebrows 21+14 Lakers narrowly beat...

FC Bayern: Schweinsteiger intervenes in the “Mia san...

Cagliari in mourning: goodbye to Bobo Gori

Romelu Lukaku and expulsion: the paradox of punishing...

NBA: Interview with Daniel Theis – “That was...

Triestina-Piacenza: a draw that smacks of a sentence

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy