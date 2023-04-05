Home World «You can be anything you want»- Corriere TV
«You can be anything you want»

«You can be anything you want»

His words accompanied by applause: “I hope I have shown something different”

(LaPresse) Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has given her last speech in front of parliament. She barely held back her tears, speaking up to five years of government. “I can’t say how the time I spent in this place will be remembered. But I hope I have demonstrated something completely different. That you can be anxious, sensitive, kind and show your feelings. You can be a mother or not, you can be ex Mormon or not. You can be nerdy, you can cry, you can be hugging, you can be all of those things and more. You can be here, you can govern just like I did,” Ardern said to applause. NEWS PURPOSES ONLY/VIDEO MAY NOT BE DIGITALLY MANIPULATED/DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO (LaPresse)

April 5, 2023 – Updated April 5, 2023, 1:01 PM

