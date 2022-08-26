Home > Stock Market > Exclusive Interpretation
Ministry of Commerce: It is speeding up the formulation and improvement of the overall plan for the National Service Trade Innovation and Development Demonstration Zone
On August 25, the Ministry of Commerce held a regular press conference. The spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce, Shu Jueting, introduced that the pilot work of comprehensively deepening the innovation and development of trade in services has been carried out for two years. So far, the implementation rate of 122 specific measures proposed in the overall pilot program has been implemented. more than 90%. The Ministry of Commerce will promptly formulate and improve the overall plan for the national service trade innovation and development demonstration zone, and do a good job in the establishment of the demonstration zone.
In August 2020, the “Reply of the State Council on Approving the Comprehensive Deepening of the Pilot Program of Innovative Development of Trade in Services” was released, agreeing in principle with the “Overall Plan for the Comprehensive Deepening of the Pilot Program of Innovative Development of Trade in Services” proposed by the Ministry of Commerce. According to the “Overall Plan”, 28 provinces and cities (regions) including Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai and Jinan will carry out pilot projects for deepening service trade innovation. The pilot period is 3 years from the date of approval of the plan.
