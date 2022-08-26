Home World Aren’t the population crises in China and Japan the worst?The deep reason why South Korea has the lowest birthrate in the world – BBC News
World

by admin
image source,AFP

image caption,

South Korea’s birth rate drops again

In recent years, the danger and impact of China‘s low fertility rate and population crisis have become a major topic of concern. However, South Korea, whose per capita income level and economic development level are higher than China‘s, is also facing a huge population crisis, which most people may understand. not much.

According to data from the Statistics Korea, the total fertility rate in South Korea in 2021 will decrease by 3.4% year-on-year, and the actual birth rate will be 0.81, the lowest since relevant statistics and the sixth consecutive decline.

The number of newborns in South Korea decreased by 4.3% year-on-year to 260,600, which also set a new record low. By comparison, the average birth rate in some of the world‘s most advanced economies is still 1.6, well above South Korea’s.

South Korea began annual birth statistics in 1970, when the number of births exceeded 1 million each year.

