2022-08-26 09:49:53Source: Xinhuanet

Xinhua News Agency, Islamabad, August 25 (Reporter Jiang Jiang) Pakistan’s National Disaster Administration said on the 24th that since mid-June, various disasters caused by heavy rainfall in Pakistan have killed 903 people and injured nearly 1,300.

According to a report released by Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Agency on the 24th, the southern province of Sindh was the worst hit. Since June 14, heavy rainfall has caused a total of 293 deaths in the province. In addition, 230 people died in the southwestern province of Balochistan, 169 in the northwestern province of Khyber-Pashtun, 164 in the eastern Punjab province and 47 in other regions.

The report said that the heavy rainfall also caused more than 495,000 houses to be completely or partially damaged in Pakistan, as well as a large number of roads and bridges.

At present, the local government and military are carrying out rescue efforts in the disaster-stricken areas and sending tents, food and medicines and other daily necessities to the affected areas.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shabazz said on the 24th that considering that the rain is expected to continue, relevant departments should speed up the rescue work in the affected areas.

Affected by the monsoon, the rainy season in Pakistan is from June to September every year, the precipitation increases significantly, and floods occur from time to time.

