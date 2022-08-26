Home Entertainment 2022 Wave Film Week Nominee Lineup Announced
Entertainment

by admin
2022-08-26 11:03
Source: Sohu Movies

Original title: 2022 Wave Film Week recommenders lineup announced Liu Haoran, Song Jia, Xu Zhengyong, Mei, Zhang Ji and other filmmakers

Sohu Entertainment News The 2022 Ocean Wave Film Week recommenders lineup has been announced. This year’s Ocean Wave Film Week has three units: short film honors, short film honors and industry honors, and three groups of industry guests are invited to escort the film week. The short film section of the wave proposition invites Liu Beast, Mai Zi, Tian Yusheng and Yin Ruoxin as recommenders; Cao Baoping, Liu Haoran, Song Jia, Wang Hongwei and Zhang Jialu are the honorary recommenders of the wave short film; Mu Deyuan, Tian Zhuangzhuang, Wang Yibing, Xu Zheng, Yongmei, Zhang Ji Served as an honorary recommender of the wave industry. (In alphabetical order by last name, in no particular order)

A total of 3 films including “The Last Waltz” were honored in the short film section of the proposition, 24 films were shortlisted in the short film honor section, and 8 feature films were shortlisted in the industry honor section.

The Waves Film Week will be held at Anaya Gold Coast from September 2 to September 8.Return to Sohu, see more

