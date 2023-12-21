Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development: Implementing city-specific policies and one city-wide policy to achieve a balance between real estate supply and demand

The National Housing and Urban-Rural Development Work Conference was held in Beijing on December 21, according to reports from the Securities Times and China Real Estate News. The meeting, which took place at 9 a.m., reviewed and summarized the work conducted in 2023 and systematically deployed key tasks for 2024.

During the meeting, Ni Hong, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Minister of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, emphasized the importance of seeking progress while maintaining stability. He urged for the promotion of stability through advancement and the establishment of first and then break. Ni Hong also highlighted the need to focus on four major sectors and 18 aspects in the coming year.

Key tasks for 2024 will include implementing city-specific policies and one policy for each city to achieve a balanced relationship between real estate supply and demand. Additionally, there will be a focus on strengthening the implementation of first- and second-home housing policies, as well as accelerating the reform of the pre-sale system.

The Minister also emphasized the need to meet the reasonable financing needs of real estate enterprises of different ownerships. The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development will work with the State Administration of Financial Supervision to guide real estate financing.

In a shift from the era of “whether it is available” to the era of “is it good or not”, Ni Hong highlighted the need to focus on producing a batch of good housing models, with different options available at varying prices. The aim is to make good houses not just imaginable but also achievable.

Ni Hong urged for more efforts to be made in implementing the policies, emphasizing that “the vitality of policies lies in implementation.” He stressed the importance of persisting with groundbreaking work and making quick progress.

The Securities Times reminds readers that the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Any operations based on this information are done at the reader’s own risk. For the latest stock market trends and policy information, readers are encouraged to download the official app of “Securities Times” or follow their official WeChat account.

Share this: Facebook

X

