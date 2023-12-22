Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Support the development of new energy vehicle battery swapping models in 2024_China Economic Net

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has announced its support for the development of new energy vehicle battery swapping models in 2024. This announcement was made during the National Industry and Information Technology Work Conference held in Beijing. The conference highlighted the importance of focusing on high-quality development and emphasized various key tasks for the upcoming year.

One of the key tasks outlined during the conference is to boost bulk consumption of new energy vehicles and electronic products. Additionally, the Ministry aims to deepen cooperation between industry and finance and ensure service guarantees for key foreign-invested projects in the manufacturing industry.

A significant emphasis was placed on supporting the development of battery-swapping models for new energy vehicles and focusing on piloting pilot areas for comprehensive electrification of public sector vehicles. The Ministry also plans to launch pilot projects for access and on-road access of intelligent connected vehicles, as well as promote the large-scale application of Beidou and the development of satellite Internet.

The conference also addressed the expected increase in the added value of the industry by more than 4.3% year-on-year in 2023. The proportion of added value of manufacturing in GDP is projected to remain stable, maintaining its overall scale as the first in the world for 14 consecutive years. Furthermore, the industrial structure is expected to be further optimized and upgraded, with rapid growth in the export of new energy vehicles, lithium batteries, and photovoltaic products.

The Ministry’s announcement underscores the government’s commitment to supporting the development and adoption of new energy vehicles and advancing technological innovation in the automotive industry. With the support for battery swapping models for new energy vehicles, it is anticipated that the industry will witness significant advancements in the coming year.