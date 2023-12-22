The Municipal Academy of Agricultural Sciences held a theme education survey and research results exchange meeting

The Municipal Academy of Agricultural Sciences recently held a theme education survey and research results exchange meeting to promote the implementation of research results and improve the effectiveness of thematic education. The team members of the Academy carefully selected research topics based on their areas of responsibility and conducted in-depth investigations and research, resulting in significant achievements.

During the meeting, Cheng Wangda, Secretary of the Party Committee and President of the Municipal Academy of Agricultural Sciences, and team members exchanged speeches on the research results and reviewed positive and negative typical cases. Practical countermeasures were proposed, and consensus was built to solve problems.

Cheng Wangda emphasized the importance of understanding investigation and research and improving the research style, channels, and methods. The focus is on the key tasks at the end of the year and the beginning of the year, with an emphasis on the application of results to maintain long-term effectiveness.

The exchange meeting served as an opportunity to deeply understand General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on investigation and research and to continuously enhance the initiative of investigation and research. It was also a platform to promote the transformation of results, focusing on new situations and problems in agricultural scientific research, and aiming to turn the “problem list” into a “result list.”

The meeting reinforced the commitment of the Municipal Academy of Agricultural Sciences to high-quality development through effective investigation and research, with a focus on problem orientation and dynamic management. The Academy aims to improve the investigation and research system and mechanism and implement the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee, Provincial Party Committee, and Municipal Party Committee on thematic education in scientific research at the grassroots level.

The theme education survey and research results exchange meeting was a significant step towards promoting the implementation of research results and improving the effectiveness of thematic education at the Municipal Academy of Agricultural Sciences. It has set the stage for continued high-quality development and problem-solving in agricultural scientific research.

