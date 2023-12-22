Home » “Still Think You’re the Best 2” Set to Release Nationwide on February 24th during the Lantern Festival
“Still Think You’re the Best 2” Returns with Surprises

The highly acclaimed comedy romance IP “Still Think You’re the Best” is making a comeback with a surprise sequel! “Still Think You’re the Best 2” has released its finalized poster for “The Chen Family” and the finalized trailer for “The Story of Gua Tian囍”. The film is set to be released nationwide during the Lantern Festival on February 24, much to the excitement of fans.

Directed by Chen Yongshen and produced by Jiang Zhiqiang, the star-studded cast includes Stephy Tang, Zhang Jicong, Wang Wanzhi, Lin Mingzhen, and Chen Zhanwen. It also features Tse Junhao, Wei Junsheng, He Qihua, Hu Feng, Luo Lan, Michelle, and Liao Ziyu in family roles. The film tells a comedic love story in which a man and woman afraid of marriage accidentally get married, turning their wedding into a shura wedding scene. The film explores the couple’s decision to bravely embrace their love adventure or turn back and leave.

The original “Still Think You’re the Best” received high praises upon its release, with an 8.1 rating on Douban and 11 Hong Kong Film Award nominations. Now, with the surprise return of the sequel, fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this beloved New Year comedy love story with a strong Hong Kong flavor.

The finalized poster of “The Chen Family” and the trailer for “The Story of Gua Tian囍” promise an entertaining continuation of the story. The wedding theme takes center stage, with the characters experiencing unexpected comedy and drama as they face both internal and external conflicts. The film is set to feature a captivating wedding scene, with the original cast returning to lead the narrative.

“Still Think You’re the Best 2” is scheduled for release on February 24, 2024, during the Lantern Festival. Produced by a consortium of film production companies, the film promises to bring a mix of humor and heartwarming romance to audiences. Stay tuned for the much-anticipated release and get ready to join the fun at the wedding banquet.

