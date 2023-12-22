Home » CBA regular season: Xinjiang Yilite beats Shanghai Jiushi-Sports-China Engineering Network
Xinjiang Yilite Defeats Shanghai Jiushi in CBA Regular Season Game

In an intense match on December 20th, the Xinjiang Yilite team emerged victorious against the Shanghai Jiushi team in the 19th round of the 2023-2024 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) regular season. The final score of the game was 109-104 in favor of Xinjiang Yilite.

The game saw several standout performances from players on both teams. Dominic Jones of Xinjiang Yilite made a breakthrough in the game, while Travis Telles, Abdul Saramu, and Wu Guanxi showed exceptional skill and teamwork. For Shanghai Jiushi, Dwayne Bacon displayed impressive shooting and attacking capabilities.

The highly competitive nature of the game kept fans on the edge of their seats, with both teams demonstrating determination and skill throughout. The victory for Xinjiang Yilite marks an important milestone in their season, further solidifying their position in the CBA.

As the regular season continues, basketball enthusiasts eagerly anticipate more thrilling matchups and impressive displays of talent from the participating teams.

