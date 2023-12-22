Intel and AMD’s new motherboards will have to wait for more than half a year before the sockets are changed | XFastest News

The State of the Motherboard Market in 2023 and Beyond

The motherboard has always been the cornerstone of PC hardware, but it is also an easily overlooked component. As we look towards the future of the motherboard market, it seems that there won’t be much excitement or innovation in the near future.

The current motherboard market in 2023 is relatively lackluster. Intel has released the 700 series, which is essentially just a rehash of the 600 series. On the other hand, AMD has only launched the B650 series, which has failed to gain mainstream popularity. It appears that this year’s motherboard chipset offerings lack any substantial upgrades.

Looking ahead to 2024, it seems that the motherboard market will remain stagnant for quite some time. According to reports from upstream motherboard manufacturers, new generation chipsets from both Intel and AMD are not expected to be released until the third quarter of 2024. This means that older motherboards will continue to be sold for an extended period.

Intel’s next-generation chipset is expected to be the 800 series, which will be paired with Arrow Lake processors. Additionally, the packaging socket will be changed to LGA 1851. While the newly released Meteor Lake, also known as Core Ultra, was initially planned to use the LGA 1851 slot, its performance fell short and it was only suitable for laptops. As a result, the 14th generation Core processor for desktops will continue to use the LGA 1700 socket, and no major motherboard changes are expected.

As for AMD, it is anticipated that they will upgrade to the 700 series and the Ryzen 8000 series featuring the Zen 5 architecture. However, with Intel’s lack of significant advancement, AMD does not appear to be in a rush to push out new offerings. The silver lining is that they will continue to use the AM5 socket.

In conclusion, the motherboard market seems to be in a period of stagnation, with no major innovations or upgrades expected in the near future. Both Intel and AMD are taking their time to develop and release new generation chipsets, which means that consumers may have to wait before seeing any substantial changes in the motherboard landscape.

