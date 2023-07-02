Minsheng Bank Showcases Innovative Products and Digital Solutions at SME Investment and Financing Fair

Minsheng Bank Showcases Innovative Products for Small and Medium Enterprises at Investment and Financing Fair

Beijing, July 2 – The 10th SME Investment and Financing Fair & “Small Enterprise Big Dream” Summit Forum commenced today at the Beijing Yichuang International Convention and Exhibition Center. China Minsheng Bank, a prominent representative of banking financial institutions, showcased its array of innovative products and digital services tailored to serve small, medium, and micro enterprises.

The main exhibition area of Minsheng Bank demonstrated differentiated, digital, platform-based, and comprehensive adaptive products and service solutions for enterprises in the budding, growth, and prosperity stages of their life cycle. To address the challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises, the bank introduced the “Yingzhihuijia” system, encompassing “enterprise operations, smart empowerment, financial discounts, and collaborative development.” These offerings aim to provide a much-needed boost to the development of small, medium, and micro enterprises.

In the specialized area, Minsheng Bank highlighted its achievements in supporting specialized and new customers. At the summit forum, the bank presented “Minsheng Yichuang” as a prime example of financial service specialization and novelty.

Moreover, Minsheng Bank launched the “Remote Expert Dialogue Zone” within the exhibition area. This unique space enables face-to-face online communication between customers and industry experts, transcending physical barriers and becoming a standout feature of the fair.

During the event, Xu Hongtu, General Manager of Minsheng Bank’s small and micro finance department, delivered a keynote speech titled “Digital Finance Wisdom Benefits People’s Livelihood.” Ren Jian, Assistant General Manager of the Ecological Finance Department, participated in an exclusive interview with Beijing Satellite TV. He provided comprehensive insights into Minsheng Bank’s diverse range of online characteristic products that cater to the needs of small, medium, and micro enterprises.

Looking ahead, Minsheng Bank reaffirmed its commitment to the mission of “serving the public and caring for people’s livelihoods.” The bank will continue to adhere to its strategic positioning as a bank for private enterprises, one that is agile, open, and dedicated to providing heartfelt services. With a focus on continuously optimizing and enhancing financial services for small, medium, and micro enterprises, Minsheng Bank aims to support the development and growth of professional and innovative new enterprises.

