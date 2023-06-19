Missing girl in Florence, in the clearing of the former Astor hotel where she lived

Missing girl in Florence, clearing out of the former Astor hotel

The clearing of the former hotel is underway Astor of Florencethe structure occupied by dozens of families, where he also lived Say the five-year-old Peruvian girl who has been missing since the early afternoon of last Saturday. The police are present on the spot.

The clearing activities are conducted and coordinated by Preccint while the reorganization of families is handled by the social services of the municipality of Florence. During the investigation several times the carabinieri, even with the canine units, searched the former hotel looking for the little girl or clues. Searches were also carried out in the neighboring building.

The mayor of Florence Dario Nardella and the councilor for welfare Sara Funaro are following the clearing operation of the former Astor hotel, in agreement with the prefecture and the police. The social services of the Municipality are present on site.

“Better late than never: the clearing out of the former Astor hotel in Florence has finally begun. There will be time to understand the responsibilities of those who have underestimated the illegality widespread in that building. Without legality there is no security”. The senator writes it on Twitter Matthew Renzileader of Italia Viva.

“Thoughts and prayers are only for the little one now Say: there is a five-year-old girl who has been missing for days in the city of beauty – adds the former mayor of Florence – I am amazed by the strange silence on this story: Florence is the cradle of civilization, the Istituto degli Innocenti has always the worldwide symbol of attention to children in need. There is no humanism without care for the smallest and the weakest”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

