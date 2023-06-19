Home » Ruben Neves in Saudi Arabia with Benzema | Sport
Another sonorous name in Saudi Arabia

Source: Profimedia

Wolverhampton’s Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves is going to Saudi Arabia and will become a teammate Karim Benzemi is at Al-Hilal. Although he said at the end of last season that he was also interested in moving to Barcelona, ​​which allegedly wanted him, the 26-year-old footballer still accepted a big money to move to Asia.

Benzema has already moved to Saudi Arabia, previously Cristiano Ronaldo also arrived there (to Al-Nasr), and it is speculated that Ngolo Kante is the next ace of European football who will go to that country.

For Wolverhampton, this money will help new manager Julen Lopetegui build a new team. Neves has played for Wolves since 2017, with them he made it out of the Championship, then made a big contribution to the successes in the strongest league, with two consecutive seventh place finishes, as well as the quarter-finals of the Europa League 2020.

Neves became a Wolverhampton legend and leaves after 253 games and 30 goals scored.

