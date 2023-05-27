Missing Tengelmann boss – public prosecutor examines annulment of the declaration of death
He has been missing since 2018 and was declared dead in 2021 – but the disappearance of former Tengelmann boss Karl-Erivan Haub still raises questions. A photo should show him in Moscow. Now the judiciary has stepped in.
EHe was one of the richest Germans and did not return from a ski trip in the Swiss Alps in 2018. He has been considered dead since 2021. The former Tengelmann boss is still missing today Karl-Erivan Haub however, a mystery.
As the Cologne public prosecutor’s office has now announced, they are examining the lifting of Haub’s declaration of death. The reason for this are documents submitted by a journalist, senior public prosecutor Ulrich Bremer explained to the “Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung”.
“Stern” and “RTL” had previously reported on new findings in the case of the disappeared Tengelmann boss and again raised the question of whether he might still be alive.
The author Liv von Boetticher claims to have seen a photo of Haub that a surveillance camera is said to have taken of him in February 2021 in Moscow. In the picture she recognized him “with a high degree of probability”. With reference to source protection, the photo that supposedly shows Haub was not published.
The Cologne public prosecutor’s office confirmed to the “Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung” that several documents had been received. She left it open whether the photos in question were also included. “We are examining whether these (documents) will give us reason to apply for the annulment of the declaration of death at the District Court of Cologne in accordance with the provisions of the Missing Persons Act,” said chief public prosecutor Bremer.
Karl-Erivan Haub had disappeared while skiing in the Swiss Alps and was believed to have existed since April 7, 2018 lost. His family had him declared dead by the Cologne district court in 2021. Since his disappearance, his brother Christian Haub has been running the family business.
