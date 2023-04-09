Home Business “Mo” against “Malm”: Frankfurt design office wins partial victory against Ikea – Economy
"Mo" against "Malm": Frankfurt design office wins partial victory against Ikea – Economy

"Mo" against "Malm": Frankfurt design office wins partial victory against Ikea – Economy

In a dispute over the design rights to a bed, the design office e15 from Frankfurt won a partial victory against the Swedish furniture group Ikea on Thursday: The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in Karlsruhe ordered Ikea to present new arguments – otherwise sales in Germany are threatened with the end. The e15 designer Philipp Mainzer claims that with “Malm” Ikea infringes property rights on his creation, the solid wood bed “Mo”.

E15 had registered design rights for its competitor’s bed frame in the course of the process and also presented the bed in January 2002. Ikea, on the other hand, argues that it developed its “Malm” bed in parallel, but without any knowledge of “Mo”. In a certain way, the law saw such cases coming: Design protection provides special regulations for parallel developments, so that those who want to register their design just a little too late are not legally locked out by the other party and their work was therefore in vain.

… and this is “Mo”.
Image: dpa

However, the hurdles are high: The third party must have developed an “identical pattern” before the filing date, and must do so “independently” – that is, roughly speaking, without copying the other product. In addition, “serious preparations” for distribution must already have been made. These are roughly consistent building instructions and drawings, explains Constantin Rehaag, a partner in the Dentons law firm.

The design office has often complained about imitations

If Ikea could provide such proof, then “there would be both beds and e15 would have to live with them,” says Rehaag. But the judges in Karlsruhe have now made this already complex task even more difficult: although Ikea had submitted building instructions, among other things, it was probably unable to show that these preparations had also taken place on German soil. The Federal Court of Justice has now introduced just such a territorial reference. They therefore referred the dispute back to the lower court (Az.: I ZR 9/16).

