Molise elections, left disaster. The Conte-Schlein axis is confirmed as a flop

Molise elections, blow to the left after the defeat at the Municipal elections

The participation in the CGIL demonstrations, the hugs with Maurizio Landini and the coffee together with are useless Campobasso (but without a rally together). The regional elections in Molise, the last test before the summer break pending the vote in Trentino in October, show that the M5S-Pd axis is not taking off. The defeat is particularly heavy for former premier Giuseppe Conte. The candidate, Roberto Gravina (mayor of Campobasso) clearly lost against Francis Robert, mayor of Termoli supported by the centre-right and also by Italia viva and Azione. The pentastellato leader was betting a lot on these elections, he spent himself personally by snatching the coalition candidate from Elly Schlein. No way.

Even in the deep South, and despite the cancellation of the basic income by the Meloni government, the 5 Stars remain at stake. A bad sign also for the secretary of the Democratic Party, after the recent blow to the municipal authorities. “You can’t win alone“, Schlein told the last national Dem directorate, but not even with the M5S. Of course, the effect of Silvio Berlusconi’s death also weighed on the center-right, and in fact the result of the list of Come on Italybut the political fact is that at the moment there is no alternative to the majority and the executive of Centre-right. Despite the divisions in the government over Ukraine and the Mes and the Santanchè case, voters continue to give the majority to the coalition that supports the premier. The M5S it doesn’t even reach 10% and the Democratic Party obtains a decidedly modest result. The road to building a real and serious opposition from today is even more uphill.

