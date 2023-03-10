L’Eurogroupthe meeting of euro area ministers to discuss common currency issues, take stock of macroeconomic and fiscal developments in the euro area and hold an exchange of views on policy guidelines budgetary policy for 2023 and 2024. The Eurogroup is expected to adopt a statement on fiscal policy guidelines, building on the communication from the Commission, which provides guidance to member states on the conduct and coordination of fiscal policy in 2024.

Among the topics of the meeting: the consequences ofinflation in Europe, the coordination of world economic policiesthe review of the governance of the euro area.