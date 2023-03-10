by blogsicilia.it – ​​50 seconds ago

“Once again a disservice by Siremar is causing inconvenience to the Lampedusans and considerable economic damage to the island’s navy. The Galaxy ship did not arrive in Lampedusa this morning: the commander, yesterday evening, would in fact have decided to…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «“The Galaxy ship does not leave for Lampedusa”, protests by Mayor Martello appeared 50 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».