Home Sports Suunto is Official Timekeeper of Acea Run Rome The Marathon – Sport Marketing News
Sports

Suunto is Official Timekeeper of Acea Run Rome The Marathon – Sport Marketing News

by admin
Suunto is Official Timekeeper of Acea Run Rome The Marathon – Sport Marketing News

Proudly Suunto Italy marks a very important date in his agenda, that of Sunday 19 March 2023: the presence as Official Timekeeper of the Acea Run Rome The Marathon, highly anticipated international event which with its 42.195 km boasts a unique route in the eternal city, with start and finish line at the Imperial Forums, touching the places that have written the pages of Italian and world history and culture. Suunto covers the prestigious “role” of official Timekeeper of the event which, as many know, involves thousands of runners from all over the world of different declinations, from established athletes to Fitwalking lovers, who supported by specific Pacers will be able to dedicate themselves to fitness walking.

Laura Paolini, Suunto Italy country leader: “I am happy with this collaboration because Suunto has always been at the side of those who love sport and life in the open air. Being able to support such an important event is a goal that encourages us to continue in this direction. Good luck to all the participants, certain that they will be able to give the Rome marathon an incredible day of sport and passion”.

See also  Rucker Sanve in the group against four other Venetians

You may also like

Eating disorders: “Sometimes I ate the entire fridge...

Ciccone risks being run over during the interview:...

FC Barcelona charged with corruption

THE GREAT RACE | Sportdimontagna.com

Football Bundesliga Women: Bayern vs. MSV Duisb. –...

We know our national baseball team

Virtus Francavilla-Potenza: the old canons of football

Ski jumping: mourning for Antonin Hajek († 36),...

German Badminton Open: Three men’s singles will advance...

The federal government’s traffic light coalition plans an...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy