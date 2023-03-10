Proudly Suunto Italy marks a very important date in his agenda, that of Sunday 19 March 2023: the presence as Official Timekeeper of the Acea Run Rome The Marathon, highly anticipated international event which with its 42.195 km boasts a unique route in the eternal city, with start and finish line at the Imperial Forums, touching the places that have written the pages of Italian and world history and culture. Suunto covers the prestigious “role” of official Timekeeper of the event which, as many know, involves thousands of runners from all over the world of different declinations, from established athletes to Fitwalking lovers, who supported by specific Pacers will be able to dedicate themselves to fitness walking.

Laura Paolini, Suunto Italy country leader: “I am happy with this collaboration because Suunto has always been at the side of those who love sport and life in the open air. Being able to support such an important event is a goal that encourages us to continue in this direction. Good luck to all the participants, certain that they will be able to give the Rome marathon an incredible day of sport and passion”.