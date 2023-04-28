Hangzhou Asian Games media briefing held in Beijing_Zhejiang Online

Hangzhou Asian Games media briefing held in Beijing

Source: People’s Daily





Reporter Wang Liang Xu Zheqi

The media briefing for the Hangzhou Asian Games was held in Beijing on the 27th. Chen Weiqiang, executive secretary-general of the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee and deputy mayor of Hangzhou, said that the preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games have achieved the expected goals of “basically completing the hardware construction, basically completing the software layout, basically having the conditions for hosting the games, and basically getting the games running.”

Chen Weiqiang also focused on the issue of event organization and gave a detailed introduction. He said that the 40 major events, 61 sub-items, and 483 minor events of the Hangzhou Asian Games have all been confirmed. The general competition schedule (version 2.0) has been released, and the unit and sub-event schedule version 2.0, and the “Competition Registration Guide” have been released. It is planned to organize 50 events in the Charm of Hangzhou series, and many test events such as kayaking still water and slalom, triathlon, badminton, football, beach volleyball, etc. have been held, and many other events are under preparation.

In terms of venues, 56 competition venues and 31 training venues have all been completed and the function acceptance of the competition has been completed. The 56 competition venues have fully implemented “one venue, one plan”, sorting out the daily schedule of competition activities during the competition and the daily operation schedule during the competition, forming a detailed venue operation plan. In addition, the Asian Games Village and the sub-villages of the Asian Games have basically met the living conditions, and will provide athletes, team officials, technical officials and media reporters with complete living support services such as accommodation, catering, transportation, and medical care.

In response to people’s concern about the program for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Hangzhou Asian Games, the program for the torch relay and the ignition ceremony, Chen Weiqiang said that the organizing committee is currently optimizing the program based on the opinions of all parties.