Monster Beverage Better than Apple

Coca-Cola then tries to swallow the challenger from California. “We remain independent,” Sacks, Monster Beverage’s co-CEO, said in response to the constant rumors of a takeover. Eventually he comes to an agreement with Coca-Cola. The group acquired 17 percent of Monster Beverage for $2.2 billion in the summer of 2014. The company remains independent, Coca-Cola transfers its energy drinks to Monster. In return, it receives its fruit juices and lemonades.