When it is right to call the emergency services – and when not

SZ-Magazine: Ms. Hölzl, Mr. Bodenstein, the emergency services always come when you call them. But when do I really need it?

Claudia Holzl: Of course, it depends on the individual case, but as soon as a person is unconscious, you should definitely call 112.

Andreas Bodenstein: To put it bluntly, if there’s something inside that should be out, something off that should be on, and something moving that should be solid, you need emergency services.

It is said that most accidents happen in the home. Is that correct?

Holzl: You can say that, yes. We are most often called for falls. This can be dangerous for older people, because they often have pre-existing conditions such as osteoporosis, which means that their bones break more quickly. If someone has fallen on their head and is taking blood thinners, this is particularly dangerous because internal bleeding occurs more quickly.