Home » When it is right to call the emergency services – and when not
Health

When it is right to call the emergency services – and when not

by admin
When it is right to call the emergency services – and when not

SZ-Magazine: Ms. Hölzl, Mr. Bodenstein, the emergency services always come when you call them. But when do I really need it?
Claudia Holzl: Of course, it depends on the individual case, but as soon as a person is unconscious, you should definitely call 112.
Andreas Bodenstein: To put it bluntly, if there’s something inside that should be out, something off that should be on, and something moving that should be solid, you need emergency services.

It is said that most accidents happen in the home. Is that correct?
Holzl: You can say that, yes. We are most often called for falls. This can be dangerous for older people, because they often have pre-existing conditions such as osteoporosis, which means that their bones break more quickly. If someone has fallen on their head and is taking blood thinners, this is particularly dangerous because internal bleeding occurs more quickly.

See also  Sol et Salus Hospital, rehabilitation medicine can now count on a new "intelligent" gym

You may also like

AUSL Modena – Palliative care at home on...

Beach volleyball tournament in aid of PHARMACIES WITHOUT...

Subterranean oceans may be hiding on the moons...

Alzheimer’s, with the new experimental drug halted cognitive...

Multiple myeloma, an innovative therapy for the most...

cases are increasing. Here’s what you need to...

Filler: how long does the touch-up last? It...

Ketosis: how the process behind the ketogenic diet...

the guidelines of doctors’ surgeries and paediatricians

“We, hospice volunteers alongside the sick at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy