Accessing Medical School in Catalonia: A Possibility with Lower Grades

Title: Catalonia Offers Access to Medicine for Students with Lower Grades

Subtitle: Other Autonomous Communities Also Allow Entry with Grades Below 13

Catalonia, Spain – Aspiring medical students often face immense pressure to achieve high grades in entrance exams to secure a place in medical schools. However, Catalonia stands out as an autonomous community where students with slightly lower grades have a greater chance of pursuing their dream of becoming doctors.

According to the Ministry of Universities’ ‘What to Study and Where in the University’ (QEDU) portal, Catalonia permits access to Medicine at seven of its faculties with an average grade below 13. These faculties are spread across the different provinces of Catalonia.

In Barcelona, the University of Vic offers the lowest Medicine cut-off mark for the current year, requiring only an average of 11.80. The universities of Lleida and Girona follow closely with an average cut-off mark of 12.71 for the previous course. The Rovira i Virgili University of Tarragona requires a minimum of 12.73, while the Autonomous University of Barcelona had a cut-off note of 12.74 for their 350 places offered in 2022. The University of Barcelona and Pompeu Fabra both have cut-off marks of 12.81 and 12.83, respectively, although their average grades for Medicine admission were slightly higher at 13.08 and 12.96.

While Catalonia provides opportunities for students with lower grades to pursue Medicine, other autonomous communities in Spain also permit entry below an average grade of 13. The Public University of Navarra requires a cut-off mark of 12.52, while the University of the Basque Country asks for 12.68. The University of Oviedo and Santiago de Compostela both have a cut-off mark of 12.80. The University of Cantabria and La Laguna in Tenerife had the last admission average of 12.81. Other universities with cut-off marks under 13 include Huesca, the Balearic Islands, Zaragoza, Salamanca, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Albacete, and Valladolid.

Apart from the grades, aspiring medical students also consider the costs of studying Medicine. Prices for credits vary across autonomous communities, ranging from 12 euros per credit to as high as 22.32 euros per Medicine credit. Castilla y León has the highest costs, with the University of Salamanca and Valladolid charging 22.32 euros per credit. The Public University of Navarra follows closely at 21.38 euros, and the University of Zaragoza in Aragón charges 21.30 euros per credit.

It is important to note that while this information contains statements and data from healthcare institutions and professionals, it has been edited and prepared by journalists. Readers are advised to consult with healthcare professionals for any health-related questions or concerns.

