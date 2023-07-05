A dead student and two injured left an explosion at the National University of Medellín

This afternoon, an explosion was recorded at the National University of Medellín, at its main headquarters, leaving one person dead and two injured. The tragic incident took place in one of the laboratories where rocket tests were carried out for scientific competitions, according to student representatives from the institution.

The fatality was identified as Juan Pablo Rengifo, a chemical engineering student and about to graduate. Rengifo was conducting research for his thesis at the time of the explosion. The two injured people, whose identities have not been revealed, are receiving medical attention and their health condition is stable.

Immediately after the incident, the authorities were deployed at the university to attend to the situation and determine the causes of the explosion. Authorities began an exhaustive investigation. However, the first inquiries point to a miscalculation during the rocket tests, ruling out any political or deliberate link in the event.

Mariana Ruiz, student representative of the National University, stated: “They were testing a rocket from a science competition they had. There was a miscalculation and the explosion occurred. It has nothing to do with political issues, but academic ones.”

For their part, the university boards issued an internal statement ordering the complete evacuation of the institution as a preventive measure, due to the emergency that occurred in block 58. Similarly, they reported that they are working on “the containment of dangerous chemicals harmful to health”.

The Metropolitan Police of Medellín, through the Sijín, is at the scene of the incident awaiting authorization to enter and carry out the corresponding inspection of the body of Juan Pablo Rengifo. Investigators are also expected to determine the precise circumstances that led to the explosion.