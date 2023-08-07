Monte Rosa, a consortium of mountaineers falls: rescue also by land

Monte Rosa, a consortium of mountaineers falls: rescue is overland due to strong winds

Accident on the massif of Monte Rosa where a group of climbers fell while he was climbing Pollux, in val D’Ayas, in Valle d’Aosta. The alarm went off immediately, causing the air rescue to start.

However, due to strong wind at high altitudethe Aosta Valley Alpine air rescue has not yet been able to reach the scene of the accident, for this reason the rescuers are now proceeding with teams by land. One group was dropped off at 4,000 meters above sea level from Air Zermatt (thanks to the possibility of using the barycentric hook to put the crew down) and another team left from 3,000 meters above sea level. The severity of the accident is not known at this time.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

