Home » Monte Rosa, a consortium of mountaineers falls: rescue also by land
Business

Monte Rosa, a consortium of mountaineers falls: rescue also by land

by admin
Monte Rosa, a consortium of mountaineers falls: rescue also by land

Monte Rosa, a consortium of mountaineers falls: rescue is overland due to strong winds

Accident on the massif of Monte Rosa where a group of climbers fell while he was climbing Pollux, in val D’Ayas, in Valle d’Aosta. The alarm went off immediately, causing the air rescue to start.

However, due to strong wind at high altitudethe Aosta Valley Alpine air rescue has not yet been able to reach the scene of the accident, for this reason the rescuers are now proceeding with teams by land. One group was dropped off at 4,000 meters above sea level from Air Zermatt (thanks to the possibility of using the barycentric hook to put the crew down) and another team left from 3,000 meters above sea level. The severity of the accident is not known at this time.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Tax, companies promote reform "but the government involves us more"

You may also like

Russia sanctions: billions in losses for the European...

Leonardo celebrates the promotion of S&P, it is...

5 Major Events in Today’s Financial Market: U.S....

The new Pnrr on the table of the...

Small revolution: British Airways saves on food on...

Hyundai and Kia Recall Over 91,000 Vehicles in...

write a title for this article The starting...

Business bankruptcies down in the quarter, only industry...

ID.3 Volkswagen: What the price reduction in China...

Africa: the United States is also looking at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy