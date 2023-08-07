Home » Japan, the tropical storm Khanun on the southern coasts – Corriere TV
(LaPresse) Tropical storm Khanun loses strength but continues to hit the coasts of Japan, where winds have reached 108 kilometers per hour. From the city of Anami Khanun moves north, after causing damage, one dead and 70 wounded in Okinawa. Numerous flights were canceled at Naha airport, the capital of Okinawa prefecture. (LaPresse)

August 7, 2023 – Updated August 7, 2023, 10:42 am

