The price of gas, and where it will go. Meanwhile, what price. There are a dozen, which for six months have changed in a thousand ways, like a bewitched prism that shakes the world and more Italy, which depends on it to produce energy and heat. For many and volatile they may be, according to all the most authoritative oracles, gas prices will remain above 100 euros at least for the next three years, producing an enormous transfer of wealth from Europe to producing countries.