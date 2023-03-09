Home Business Meloni receives Rutte at Palazzo Chigi: “EU address the issue of migrants”
Rome, Prime Minister Meloni met Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at Palazzo Chigi

At Palazzo Chigi today Giorgia Meloni has received Mark Rutte. After the picket of honour, the Dutch premier presented the premier with a bouquet of flowers made up of mimosas and orange tulips, emphasizing: “It’s for the day international of Women’s day“. At the end of the official bilateral meeting, the two leaders met with the press for statements.

“Con Ruth we have discussed in the last EU Council in a very pragmatic way and perhaps with a common view that the migration issue needs to be addressed starting from the defense of external borders and from fight against traffickers, theme which, as far as Italy is concerned, becomes even more relevant in the aftermath of the Cutro tragedy”, he said Giorgia Meloni after meeting with Ruth at the press conference.

“We agree that the next European Council must make concrete progress on migration matters, on the theme of the central Mediterranean route and cooperation with African countries. The Stability and Growth Pact must take greater account of the issue of balance between stability and growth, both are necessary”, Meloni explained again.

He first Mark Rutte he said: “The migration requires a efficient European approach. This terrible shipwreck of last week with dozens of people drowned has more demonstrated the urgency of preventing this type of tragedy, of duty make a united fight against human traffickers. We must demolish this inhumane business“. “We must harmonize visa policy and be more present in Africa. We want to see what we can do to reach agreements.”

